Salman Khan Asks Fans To 'stay Safe' As He Enjoys A Bicycle Ride At His Panvel Farmhouse

Recently, actor Salman Khan took to his Instagram handle to ask his fans to ‘stay safe’ as the coronavirus cases in the country have witnessed a sudden spike in recent days. Salman Khan shared a picture of himself, which features the actor cycling around the premise of his Panvel farmhouse, donning a face mask. Take a look at the picture shared by Salman Khan:

Salman Khan's post:

With the picture shared, Salman Khan wrote: ‘#Staysafe’. In the picture, Salman Khan can be seen riding a Being Human brand. Soon after Salman Khan uploaded the picture, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and showered love on the actor. Take a look at how fans reacted:

Fans react

Coronavirus pandemic

COVID-19 originated in Wuhan, China. The US remains the worst-hit country with more than 6.4 million positive Coronavirus cases. Countries like Russia, Brazil and India also remain COVID hotbeds after the US. Meanwhile, countries like Australia, Spain and France are dealing with the second wave of Coronavirus and the cases in the US have stopped resurging. New Zealand became the first COVID-free country, however, days later, the country witnesses a resurge in cases, as a new cluster emerged in the country's largest city, Auckland.

Salman on the work front

Meanwhile, the actor recently announced three new films namely, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, Bulbul Marriage Hall and Kick 2 within the first two months of the year. As it turns out, Salman Khan is making yet another movie with Aayush Sharma, which will hit the theatres later this year. According to Deccan Chronicle, Salman Khan, who was offered the role of the eldest brother in Farah Khan's remake of Satte Pe Satta, recently backed out of the project. Reportedly, the story plot of the film failed to impress Salman Khan.

All about Bigg Boss

Produced by Endemol Shine India through Viacom 18, Bigg Boss is an Indian reality television game, which has been extended into seven individual languages spoken in India. Bigg Boss was first aired in Hindi through the Sony channel, however, the show later shifted to Colors TV channel. Actor Salman Khan has been hosting the show for the past 10 years.

