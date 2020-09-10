Sharad Pawar Confronts CM Uddhav Over Action On Kangana; Voices Displeasure Face-to-face

In continuation of the high-voltage drama that was witnessed on Wednesday, later that night, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar met Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut at the CM's 'Varsha' residence and expressed his displeasure on the demolition of Kangana Ranaut's office, sources said.

Calling it a 'hasty conduct' by the Shiv Sena-led BMC, Sharad Pawar, whose NCP is in alliance with Sena and Congress in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, said that the government's image will be tarnished by this type of work. Warning CM Uddhav against such 'unnecessary dispute', the NCP supremo said that it will give undue advantage to the Opposition to talk against the MVA government.

Earlier on Wednesday before the meeting, Sharad Pawar in a statement questioned BMC's sudden action on 'illegal construction' at Ranaut's Pali Hill home. The NCP chief had pointed out that the 'illegal constructions' issue was not a new menace plaguing the city and observed that the timing of the demolition will raise doubts in people's minds. His directness with CM Uddhav, however, is enormously significant.

Hearing in Bombay High Court

Pulling up Mumbai's civic body BMC for its partial demolition of actress Kangana Ranaut's Pali Hill office, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday, said that BMC's action were not bonafide, smacking of 'malafide'. In the order accessed by Republic TV, the HC bench comprising of Justices S J Kathawalla and R I Chagla, notes that the civic body had woken up from its slumber 'overnight' regarding 'unauthorised' works. The Bombay High Court has stayed BMC's demolition and told it to reply to the petitioner by 3:00 PM on Thursday.

BMC demolishes part of Kangana Ranaut's office

On Tuesday, the BMC issued a 'stop work notice' to Kangana Ranaut under section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act and has told the Bollywood actor to produce permission within 24 hours. However, BMC officials on Wednesday pasted a new notice at her office stating that the structure will be demolished. They then broke the lock of the premises and partially demolished parts of the building before Ranaut's lawyer moved the HC, which gave her interim relief from the demolition process. Meanwhile, sources report that the BMC has moved a civil court seeking permission to break down actress Kangana Ranaut's residence at Khar.

Kangana Ranaut Roars Back At Maha Govt

As Kangana Ranaut returned to Mumbai, she slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Posting a video on her Twitter, Kangana said: "Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think? That you colluded along with the film mafia, demolished my home and took revenge on me? My home was demolished today, your arrogance will crumble tomorrow."

