Salman Khan Spotted "farminggg" On A Tractor, Fans Call Him "the Real Sultan"; Watch

During the lockdown, Salman Khan was seen keeping himself busy with many activities, one of them being farming. He recently shared a video of himself driving a tractor. Read ahead to know how fans reacted to the post-

Salman Khan drives a tractor

Salman Khan is one of the most active celebrities on social media. On July 20, 2020, the actor shared a video of himself driving a tractor in his own farm. Taking to his official Instagram handle, he captioned the video, “Farminggg”.

Just as the actor shared the video, it went viral in no-time. Fans went gaga over Salman Khan’s great gesture and the video gained more than 16 lakh views instantly. Fans and celebrity friends of the actor even commented on the video, as they do. Some people even recalled his character from the movie Sultan in his appreciation.

Salman Khan has often been spotted posting pictures of himself farming at his Panvel farmhouse. On July 15, 2020, the actor shared a picture of himself completely covered in wet mud, sitting on the field. He captioned the picture, “Respect to all the farmers . .”.

In the picture shared by the actor, he is seen wearing a black colour sleeveless t-shirt and blue colour shorts. Many fans commented on the post throwing light on the amount of time and efforts Salman Khan has been putting into understanding the work done by the farmers.

It has been almost four months that Salman Khan has been staying at his farmhouse near Mumbai, in Panvel. Going by his recent social media feed, the actor seems to be really enjoying his life away from the city. From his videos with his horses to his music videos created at-home, Salman Khan’s work from the farmhouse has been creating a buzz all over the internet. A while back, the actor stepped out on the fields near his Panvel farmhouse and seemed to be very delighted. Salman Khan’s bodyguard, Shera, also shared a video where he was following his ‘Maalik (boss) and ‘Legend’ as they stepped into the fields. The 55-yer-old shared a candid picture on his official social media, where he can be seen full of smiles after plucking what seemed to be shoots.

