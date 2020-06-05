Salman Khan Cleans Panvel Farmhouse On World Environment Day, Uses Hashtag 'Swachh Bharat'

On World Environment Day, Salman Khan promoted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Swachh Bharat' movement as he swept and cleaned his Panvel farmhouse post a rainy day.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video featuring Iulia Vantur, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others staying with him, all cleaning and sweeping the farmhouse pathway.

Iulia Vantur also shared a series of pictures depicting the impact caused due to cyclone Nisarga at Salman Khan's farmhouse area. The celebrities have been staying there ever since the very first lockdown was announced in March.

Apart from Salman Khan, many other Bollywood celebrities also took to their Instagram account to celebrate World Environment Day. Sara Ali Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, Shraddha Kapoor, and Sidharth Malhotra are some of the actors who put up posts to spread awareness and to highlight the importance of the day.

Sara Ali Khan shares beautiful pictures of nature on World Environment Day; take a look

WATCH

World Environment Day: Centre launches programme to increase forest cover in urban areas

There is a need to increase forest cover in urban areas to create and enhance their lung capacities, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said on Friday at an event to mark World Environment Day virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the virtual celebration of World Environment Day 2020, themed as 'Nature and Biodiversity', Javadekar launched the Nagar Van or Urban Forests with 200 corporations and cities across India while urging people to actively participate and increase the tree cover in their areas. He also said these trying times can be overcome if everyone understood their responsibility towards nature. World Environment Day (WED) is celebrated on June 5 every year.

(with PTI inputs)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.