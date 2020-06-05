Sara Ali Khan Shares Beautiful Pictures Of Nature On World Environment Day; Take A Look

June 5 is celebrated worldwide as World Environment Day. Many celebrities have taken to their social media to post about the importance of the day and increase the awareness of the masses. Sara Ali Khan also took to her Instagram account to celebrate World Environment Day.

Sara Ali Khan posts on World Environment Day

On Sara Ali Khan's Instagram, the actor posted a series of photos of herself in various locations and moods to celebrate World Environment Day. Adding a caption to her post, Sara wrote, "Happy World Environment Day 🌍 ☀️ 🏔 🌧 🌊❄️💟☮️💜🙏🏻". Take a look:

The first photo of Sara Ali Khan in the post is in a hilly area, most probably from her shoot during Love Aaj Kal 2. She can be seen sitting in the doorway of a stone wall while the beautiful Himalayas form a picturesque background. In the second photo, Sara has her back to the camera as she is sitting on a wood stump and looking at the beautiful landscape in front of her. The third picture is from the same location, however, this time Sara is standing and watching a gorgeous sunset. The last photo is undoubtedly from her first movie Kedarnath. A salwar clad Sara is trying to drink the rain.

That Sara Ali Khan is a nature lover and likes travelling is no secret at all. The actor often posts videos that she labels as 'Namaste Darshako' where she gives everyone a glimpse of some holiday destination that she has visited. So far she has released four such videos on Instagram.

Apart from Sara Ali Khan, many other Bollywood celebrities also took to their Instagram account to celebrate World Environment Day. Sonam Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra are some of the actors who put up posts to aware their fans about the importance of the day. While Sidharth posted a video of riding a bike in Kashmir, Shraddha Kapoor shared how she does her bit towards nature.

World Environment Day was instituted in 1974 to create awareness about nature. The theme for this year is 'biodiversity–a concern that is both urgent and existential'. The theme was selected in lieu of the locust infestations in Africa and the current Coronavirus pandemic in the world. Governments, businesses, celebrities and citizens are asked to take the issue seriously and spread awareness about the same.

