Salman Khan Posts On Sidharth Shukla's Death; Condoles Loss Of Former Bigg Boss Winner

Actor Sidharth Shukla's death shocked the entire country on the morning of September 2. The actor is said to have suffered a massive heart attack, though the precise cause is yet to be determined. An official of the Cooper Hospital in Mumbai told PTI that the actor was announced dead on arrival. The film and television industry has mourned the loss of the actor, and amid this, Salman Khan, who was regularly seen and associated with Shukla on the reality TV show Bigg Boss, also condoled his death.

Salman Khan condoles the death of Sidharth Shukla

Sidharth Shukla gained widespread popularity on the reality show Bigg Boss and even went on to be crowned as the winner. The host of the show Salman Khan via his Twitter condoled the death of the actor. Salman wrote, "Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP."

Gone too soon Siddharth.. u shall be missed. Condolences to the family .. RIP🙏 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) September 2, 2021

Sidharth Shukla dies at 40

Sidharth Shukla was bought into Cooper Hospital on Thursday morning in an unconscious state. Mumbai Police in a statement said that Shukla was found unconscious at his residence at Oshiwara and an ambulance was called by his sister and brother-in-law. Mumbai Police added that the family informed them that the actor was calm until the last evening but at around 3-4 am in the morning, he felt uneasy and took some medicines before going to sleep.

Sidharth Shukla's post-mortem was conducted at the Cooper Hospital by a team of five doctors. Sources confirmed that Shukla's mortal remains will be bought back to his residence tomorrow i.e on September 3. Sidharth Shukla's PR team issued a statement on the behalf of the late actor's family, that read-

All of you have heard the shocking news, we are as much in shock as you all are. We have a request, we really want all of you to respect and stand with us during these tough times. As Sidharth’s PR team we humbly request the media to draw a line and give his family and loved ones space, and let them grieve. We are all in pain. We are as shocked as you are! And all of us knew Sidharth was a private person, so please respect his privacy, his family’s privacy. And please pray for His Soul To Rest in Peace. Regards, Brand N Buzz"

(Sidharth Shukla’s PR Team)

Image: Sidharth Shukla's fanpage Instagram