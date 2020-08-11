Salman Khan Gears Up For Bigg Boss 14, Clicked Outside Mehboob Studios

Salman Khan was recently spotted coming out of Mehboob studios on the night of August 10. A paparazzi account on Instagram revealed that the actor was shooting for his reality TV show Bigg Boss' new season. The promo for the show will air soon by the end of August. Read ahead to know more about the actor and the show.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan returns with new season, makers release first teaser

Salman Khan spotted outside Mehboob studios

Salman Khan was recently seen in a white Range Rover coming out of Mehboob Studios, where he might be shooting for a new season of Bigg Boss. The show will be renewed for the 14th time and will have 16 inmates and a few of them will also be common people if reports are to be believed.

Recently, the makers had shared an interesting promo on social media with a quirky caption. Though the caption did not give away much, it definitely hinted at some exciting developments. Take a look-

Also Read | When Salman Khan lashed out at Zubair Khan for using foul language on 'Bigg Boss 11'

Apart from Bigg Boss, Salman has two new movies - Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Radhe will be an action film directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri. It will also star Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff, Megha Akash, Bharath, Gautam Gulati and Zarina Wahab. The movie will be a remake of a Korean film.

Also Read | Katrina Kaif talks about her bond with 'Bharat' co-star Salman Khan; Read details

Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali will be directed by Farhad Samji and will be the remake of a popular Tamil Film. It will also star Pooja Hegde and Aayush Sharma and will commence shooting soon. The film will be released in 2021 and most probably by Eid.

Also Read | Salman Khan declined 'Saare Jahaan Se Achcha' to star alongside Aayush Sharma?

Talking about his social profiles, the actor is moderately active on them. The actor recently uploaded the trailer of the movie Class of 83 and wrote that he was excited to see the film. He also mentioned that the trailer looked good. He wrote - #Classof83 Best wishes bobby ... trailer looks awesome #Classof83 @iambobbydeol. Take a look:

Class of 83 is a new inclusion in the list of movies that will release on Netflix India in August. The film is directed by Atul Sabharwal and is based on the book "The Class of 83" by Hussain Zaidi. The film stars Bobby Deol, Vishwajeet Pradhan, Anup Soni and Joy Sengupta.

Promo Pic Credit: Salman Khan's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.