How Salman Khan Starrer 'Dabbang 3' Turned Out To Be A Blessing For Abhilash Chaudhary

Bollywood News

Abhilash Chaudhary was seen in Dabbang 3 as a cop and now the actor has been selected to do a cop role in the popular Tv show Savdhaan India. Read ahead

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
salman khan

Actor Abhilash Choudhary played the role of a cop in Salman Khan’s starrer Dabbang 3. The movie did not seem to please the audience but Abhilash Choudhary seems to be grateful that he got to the movie. The actor has been selected to do a cop role in the popular TV show Savdhaan India.

Abhilash Chaudhary says 'Dabangg 3' helped him get the role of a police officer in a TV series

Abhilash Choudhary said he played a cop in Dabbang 3 and got a role of a cop in Savdhaan India. He said he felt blessed that he could learn from Salman Khan about how-to essay the role of a perfect cop. Abhilash Choudhary will be seen as Sub Inspector Hassan Naqvi in Savdhaan India which is aired on Star Bharat.

Savdhaan India is a crime show which is inspired by real-life stories. Its main aim is to send out a message to the audience and ask them to stay alert about the happenings in their surroundings. Abhilash Choudhary will now be seen in each episode as a cop, solving issues.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Abhilash Chaudhary took Instagram to announce this news to his fans. He shared a video and a few pictures of himself, dressed up as a cop. In the caption of the pictures, he shared the details of the show. Abhilash Chaudhary has done a few films like The Zoya Factor, Commando 3 and Paltan. Apart from Savdhaan India, the actor has many other upcoming projects and will be seen in many movies in 2020.

