Shahid Kapoor To Akshay Kumar, Popular Characters Named 'Prem' Besides Salman Khan

Prem is one of the most popular names that has been used in Bollywood over the years. Although it is Salman Khan who is best associated with the name, having pulled off various iconic characters under the name, Prem which is one of the most common Bollywood character names in Bollywood movies.

There are a few other stars within the industry who have also used the character name besides Salman Khan, which turned out to be quite memorable as well. Here’s a look:

Also Read | Salman Khan Surprises 'Dabangg 3' Co-star Kichcha Sudeep With A BMW M5, Latter Shares Pics

Prem Chopra

Prem Chopra holds a distinct place amongst all the actors who have come and showed their villainous streak in Bollywood. His iconic dialogue “Prem naam hai mera, Prem Chopra!” gained him massive recognition after the 1973 film Bobby and is still remembered by his fans around the world. Interestingly, as everyone knows, that’s also his real name.

Also Read | WATCH | 'Jersey' Prep: Shahid Kapoor Spotted Leaving Juhu Sports Club Post-practice

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor, who is currently making the most of his career, has also gone by the name in the 2006 romantic-drama Vivah, which is an idealistic love story between Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao. It is based around the sanctity of marriage and the importance of commitment between two individuals with the central romance naively visualized in the film. The actor was highly praised for his character as Prem in the film.

Also Read | Ishaan Khatter On Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' Climax :'He Chose Hope Over Tragedy'

Ajay Devgn

Prem was also once bestowed upon Bollywood’s action star Ajay Devgn. Not just Prem, but Prem Chopra in the 2009 film All the Best: Fun Begins. However, this isn’t an action flick, All the Best is a hilarious comedy film which also features popular comic stars like Sanjay Dutt, Johnny Lever, Asrani, Sanjay Mishra, and Mukesh Tiwari. It’s a must-watch comedy which sees Ajay Devgn in a show-stealing performance.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar was also known as Prem in the 1996 film Sapoot. The film boasts of high-octane action sequences and also stars Suniel Shetty, Sonali Bendre, Kader Khan, and Karisma Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Also Read | Salman Khan Surprises 'Dabangg 3' Co-star Kichcha Sudeep With A BMW M5, Latter Shares Pics

Image credits: Instagram - Shahid Kapoor | Akshay Kumar

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.