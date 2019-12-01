Salman Khan Would Like To Remake His 1991 Film Love

Salman Khan is one of the biggest names in Bollywood. Nowadays almost all his movies are successful due to the huge fan following that he has garnered over the years. However, Salman was not always a huge name in Bollywood. He made his debut as an actor in the 1988 film Biwi Ho To Aisi, where he played a supporting role. His breakthrough film was 1989’s Maine Pyar Kiya, where he played the lead role. The movie was a super hit and was at one point the highest-grossing Indian film. But even after his big break, not all his films were super hits at the box office. 1991’s Love was one such movie of Salman’s that was only moderately successful. A few months earlier this year, Salman professed his desire to see a remake of Love. Here is what he had to say about the film and why he wants a remake.

Salman Khan's 1991 movie Love

1991’s Love was itself a remake of the Telugu film Prema (1989). The movie was a romantic tragedy directed by Suresh Krissna. The movie also starred the popular Tollywood actor Revanti in the female lead role. When the movie was released it was not very successful. It also changed its ending from the original movie. However, Salman Khan considers it to be one of his best early works.

What other films of his would Salman like to remake?

In an interview with a leading daily, Salman was asked what movie of his he would like to remake. Salman replied that he was not interested in remaking any of his older movies. There was only one exception to that rule, and that was his movie, Love. Salman said that while the movie underperformed, it was still one of his best works and that he found the script to be beautiful. He also thought that his character in the movie was wonderful.

