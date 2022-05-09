Salman Khan's Doppelganger Arrested After Disrupting Traffic On Lucknow Streets For Reels

A man named Azam Ansari – who resembles Bollywood actor Salman Khan – was arrested by Thakurganj Police for creating a nuisance on the streets of Lucknow for making videos on social media. Videos of the incident emerged online, where Ansari was seen walking in the middle of the road, wearing a black dhoti and a scarf, while performing a popular Bollywood song of the Dabangg star. He was seen performing the trademark gestures and acts synonymous with the actor.

One could see traffic being entirely disrupted at the Clock Tower as he performed the song because people stopped by and started staring at him. People complained to the police following the incident.

According to ANI, Ansari was arrested on Sunday for disturbing the peace in a public location under section 151 of the Indian Penal Code and he has also been issued a challan.

Watch the video-

This was not the first time Azam Ansari has made such videos. It is evident through his social media handle how he has been creating similar content on Salman Khan's songs. Salman Khan's duplicate has over 77,000 followers on Instagram and has been spotted around the city making videos at railway stations and other public places. Take a look at some of his other videos-

Image: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan/@azam00ansari