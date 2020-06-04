Salman Khan’s 'Radhe' Was Wajid Khan’s Last Project; Movie Has Two Songs By Sajid-Wajid

The Hindi film and the music industry is still reeling with the unfortunate demise of music composer Wajid Khan. The ace music director passed away at the age of 42 on Monday, June 1 due to a cardiac arrest. Now one hears that the Salman Khan starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai was the last project of Wajid Khan. Incidentally, Wajid Khan along with his brother Sajid Khan had also made their debut in the music industry with the Salman Khan starrer 1998 film, Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.

Sajid Wajid had composed the title track for the Salman Khan starrer film

The producer of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai, Atul Agnihotri also revealed to a publication that the late Wajid Khan, along with Sajid Khan, had composed the title track of the movie. He also hinted that the Salman Khan starrer track has turned out to be 'killer' and is 'straight from the heart.' A source close to the Salman Khan starrer film has revealed to an online portal that the movie has five songs in total, out of which two songs have been composed by Said-Wajid.

The source further revealed that Sajid and Wajid have composed the title track of the Salman Khan starrer along with a romantic number for the movie. Along with Sajid Wajid, the South music composer, Devi Sri Prasad has also worked in one of the tracks of the Salman Khan starrer movie which is also reportedly the remake of the hit song Seeti Maar from the Telugu film Duvvada Jagannadham.

Wajid Vil always love, respect, remember n miss u as a person n ur talent, Love u n may your beautiful soul rest in peace ... — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 1, 2020

Sonu Nigam mourns Wajid Khan's death

Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam was one of the first people to speak about the shocking death of Wajid Khan. Along with Salman Khan, other celebrities like Salim-Suleiman, Parineeti Chopra, Priyanka Chopra, Tulsi Kumar, and Mithoon took to their social media to offer their condolences. Recently, Wajid Khan's brother Sajid Khan took to his social media to share a heart-warming video of Wajid playing music in the hospital where he was undergoing his treatment. The video has Wajid Khan playing a virtual piano from his phone. Along with the video, Sajid Khan also had an emotional message for his late brother.

