Wajid Khan’s Death: Sajid Khan Shares Emotional Video Of Him Playing Music In Hospital

Music composer Wajid Khan's death has left a deep impact in the music industry as many from the fraternity expressed their shock and grief on the news of the music director's death on Monday. Wajid Khan, of Sajid-Wajid fame, passed away at a city hospital in Mumbai at the age of 42. Recently, his brother Sajid Khan took to his social media to share a heart-warming video of Wajid playing music in the hospital where he was undergoing his treatment. The video has Wajid Khan playing a virtual piano on his phone. Along with the video, Sajid Khan also had an emotional caption for his late brother.

Sajid Khan shared an emotional video of Wajid Khan

Sajid Khan wrote a shayari for his late brother sharing the video which stated that neither did he leave music nor will music leave him even after his demise. Sajid Khan further wrote that his brother is a legend and legends never die. Sajid Khan further wrote how Wajid Khan will forever be alive in his name, happiness, and prayers. Take a look at Sajid Khan's heartfelt post of his brother playing piano at the hospital.

Sonu Nigam spoke about his memories with the late, Wajid Khan

One of the first to confirm Wajid Khan's death was Bollywood singer Sonu Nigam who took to social media and wrote, "my brother Wajid left us" along with a throwback photo with him. Sonu Nigam also spoke about his memories with the late music director in his interaction with a local daily and said that Wajid did not get his due given the immense talent that he possessed. Sonu Nigam had collaborated with Wajid Khan on numerous hit projects in the past starting with the remix of Ye Kahan Aa Gaye Hum in 1996.

One of their chartbusters had been Sonu Nigam's album Deewana which included memorable chartbuster songs like Ab Mujhe Raat Din and Deewana Tera. Sonu also took a trip down memory lane and spoke about his favorite song Tumko Na Bhool Payenge claiming that he will remember Wajid with that song from now. The singer also stated that Wajid Khan had done some legendary work in such a short time.

