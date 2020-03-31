The Debate
Salman Khan's Nephew Abdullah Khan Passes Away; Actor Mourns His Death

Bollywood News

In a shocking development, Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan passed away on March 30. As per various reports, Abdullah died of lung infection; details awaited.

Written By Pritesh Kamath | Mumbai | Updated On:
Salman Khan

In a shocking development, Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan passed away on March 30. As per various reports, Abdullah died of lung infection at the Kokila Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai while the details are still awaited.

Salman Khan has put out a tweet in his nephew's memory which has a photograph of the actor with Abdullah Khan. The tweet says, "Will always love you". 

Daisy Shah, Salman Khan's co-star from Jai Ho and Race 3, also took to Twitter to post a picture of Abdullah, addressing him as "bestie" as she mourned his death. 

(Image - @beingsalmankhan / Instagram)

 

 

First Published:
