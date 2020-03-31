Salman Khan's Nephew Abdullah Khan Passes Away; Actor Mourns His Death

In a shocking development, Salman Khan's nephew Abdullah Khan passed away on March 30. As per various reports, Abdullah died of lung infection at the Kokila Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai while the details are still awaited.

Salman Khan has put out a tweet in his nephew's memory which has a photograph of the actor with Abdullah Khan. The tweet says, "Will always love you".

Will always love you... pic.twitter.com/bz0tBbe4Ny — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 30, 2020

Daisy Shah, Salman Khan's co-star from Jai Ho and Race 3, also took to Twitter to post a picture of Abdullah, addressing him as "bestie" as she mourned his death.

(Image - @beingsalmankhan / Instagram)

