Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Khan Sharma Hospitalised, To Deliver Her Second Child

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan is pregnant with her second child and is due on December 27. Reportedly, she has already been hospitalised at Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai. A C-section is to be held between 9 AM-1 PM. Interestingly, her delivery date also coincides with Salman Khan's birthday. For those unaware, every year, a bash is held by the actor in his Panvel House to celebrate the day; however, this year it was canceled.

Arpita on her bond with 'big brother' Salman

Arpita shares a very special bond with her bother Salman Khan, and she has been seen posting photos with the actor on her official social media handles. In one photo that she posted on her Instagram handle, she was seen with her brother and her son Ahil. She captioned the picture with: "My life in one frame My brother & My son. Thank you, god for the choicest blessing (sic)."

On Salman's work front:

Salman Khan was last seen in the film, Dabangg 3. It was the third installment of the popular franchise and starred Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in pivotal roles. However, the film gained mixed reviews from viewers and critics and opened really low as compared to the other Salman Khan films. Although it eventually entered the Rs 100 crore club, business analysts had expected it to perform better. Next, he will be seen in Radhe alongside Disha Patani and has already started shooting for it.

