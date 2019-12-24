Dabangg 3 Box Office: Salman Khan's Film Sees A Major Drop In Collections

Dabangg 3, the third installment of the action-filled Dabangg franchise, seems to be hit by a rock, as the box office collections of the movie have dropped massively on the first Monday. According to Box Office India, the movie saw a drop of 60% on its first Monday, especially in the Northern belt of India. Released on December 20, 2019, the movie has failed to gain momentum at the box office. Here is all you need to know about Dabangg 3's box office collection.

Dabangg 3's box office collection for Day 4

Dabangg 3, starring Salman Khan, Sonakshi Sinha and Saiee Manjrekar in the lead, narrates the adventurous journey of Chulbul Pandey, from his teenage to his adulthood. Directed by Prabhu Deva, the movie has opened to mostly positive reviews from the critics and the audience. According to Box Office India, Dabangg 3 collected about Rs. 9.25 crores at the box office, taking the total collections of Dabangg 3 to Rs. 82 crores. Reportedly, the first Monday box office collection of Dabangg 3 is better than Salman Khan's previous movie, Bharat, that reportedly collected Rs. 8.72 crores on its first Monday.

Upcoming movies of Salman Khan

On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently shooting for his Eid 2020 release, Radhe. The movie starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani in the lead is directed by Prabhu Deva. Besides the upcoming film, Salman also has Kick 2 and No Entry sequel in the pipeline.



