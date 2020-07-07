Salman Khan's Sister Arpita Spends Time In Himachal With Aayush Sharma's Family; See Pics

Salman Khan's sister Arpita is currently in Himachal Pradesh amid unlock 2.0. Arpita along with husband and actor Aayush Sharma & kids — Ahil and Ayat — is at her in-law's place and recently celebrated Anil Sharma's birthday in Mandi, Aayush's parents' place.

Aayush on his Instagram handle has been sharing stories of family outings on the hills. Recently actor Aayush Sharma shared an appreciation post for his wife and Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan Sharma on social media. The actor praised his wife’s cooking skills and how her delicious cooked food is distracting him from his strict diet.

After Sonakshi Sinha & Saqib Saleem, Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma quits Twitter

On the professional front

Aayush Sharma starring in the Hindi remake of the 2018 film Mulshi Pattern has garnered much attention since it was announced. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the remake was initially titled as Dhak. Now it is reported that the title of the remake is changed to Guns of North.

The script of the movie is said to be in making for around the past two years considering that it is a big project. The movie will be set up in Punjab and feature Aayush as a fearsome Jat gangster. The shooting of the film was scheduled to begin in April 2020 but has been halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.