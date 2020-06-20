After Sonakshi Sinha & Saqib Saleem, Salman's brother-in-law Aayush Sharma quits Twitter

Not one, not two, three actors have quit Twitter on Saturday. After Sonakshi Sinha and Saqib Saleem, the latest to go off the microblogging website was Aayush Sharma. The actor’s decision was in response to the ‘fake news, hatred and negativity’ on the platform.

The LoveYatri star deactivated his account a few hours after Sonakshi and Saqib, sharing a screenshot of his last tweet. Aayush, who is the brother-in-law of Salman Khan, wrote that the limit of 280 characters for a tweet was ‘less to define a human being’ but was enough to 'spread fake news, hatred and negativity’.

Asserting that that he didn’t sign up for the ‘nasty herd mentality’, he signed off with the parting message ‘Khuda hafiz' (May God protect you)

Here’s the post

Earlier, Sonakshi Sinha had also announced it in a similar way, stating that she wanted to save her sanity from the negativity.

Saqib, interestingly wrote a break-up letter to Twitter, echoing the feelings of hatred. His profile is still active, unlike Sonakshi and Aayush.

I am Breaking Up with you Twitter pic.twitter.com/ORqG16qsPC — Saqib Saleem (@Saqibsaleem) June 20, 2020

Incidentally, the common connection between the three actors is Salman Khan. Sonakshi, apart from being launched by Salman, featuring in three of his Dabangg films, is known to be close to the Khan family. Aayush, who is married to Salman’s sister Arpita, was also launched by the actor.

Saqib Saleem has featued with Salman in Race 3, while sister Huma Qureshi is also known to be close to the Khan family.

Their decisions come at a time when netizens have been attacking stars, particularly those belonging to film families in the aftermath of Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, on Twitter. Salman Khan has also been at the receiving end, with some hashtags floated in his name, and then fans coming out with one #WeStandBySalmanKhan.

