'Sam Bahadur': Amid prep for his role, Vicky Kaushal meets Sam Manekshaw's grandson

Actor Vicky Kaushal, who leaves no stone unturned to get into the skin of his characters - something that is evident from his performances in various ventures, is currently prepping for his next project Sam Bahadur. The biopic, based on the life of Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, will show the Uri: The Surgical Strike star stepping into the shoes of the Chief of the Army Staff of the Indian Army during the Indo-Pakistan War of 1971.

Amid his preparations for the lead, Vicky is doing a lot of research and in his quest for the same, the actor recently met the former Army chief's grandson Jehan. The actor, who had a great time interacting with him, dropped a pic with Jehan on his Instagram story. Helmed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur will also star Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles opposite Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal meets Sam Manekshaw's grandson Jehan

While 'enjoying the insightful sessions' with Jehan, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture and tagged the studio wherein he was prepping for the role. He wrote, "A great place to start and explore for budding actors!" In the picture, Vicky looked dapper in his checkered shirt which he had paired with ripped denim.

The actor had started working on his role in the forthcoming film earlier this week. He had shared a picture from the script reading sessions on Instagram and wrote, "Here we go… Prep starts!!! #SAMBAHADUR." As Vicky commenced working on the film, his father, Sham Kaushal sent him best wishes on social media. Reacting to this post, he commented, “All the best Puttar. Blessings & best wishes to the whole team.”

The film, bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, will be a biographical drama based on the life of Sam Manekshaw, one of India’s greatest war heroes. According to various media reports, Sanya Malhotra will be seen playing the role of Sam's wife and Fatima Sana Shaikh is believed to essay the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Vicky had announced Sam Bahadur on the occasion of Sam Manekshaw’s 106th birth anniversary. Sharing a video voiced by lyricist Gulzar, he wrote on social media, "The man. The legend. The brave heart. Our Samबहादुर... On the birth anniversary of Field Marshal #SamManekshaw, his story has found its name. #SamBahadur".

IMAGE: Instagram/VickyKaushal09/SamManekshaw