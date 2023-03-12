Samantha Ruth Prabhu Says 'faith Makes You Superhuman'; Anushka Sharma Reacts

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who was diagnosed with Myositis, recently revealed what makes her a superhuman. She shared a photo of herself, wherein she can be sitting in front of an idol of God. The actress sported an-all black outfit.

Sharing the photo on social media, she wrote, "Sometimes, it doesn’t take superhuman strength… faith gets you through. Faith keeps you calm… faith becomes your teacher and your friend. Faith makes you superhuman."

Take a look at the post below:

Her friend Anushka Sharma was quick to react to the post. The actress agreed with Samantha's spiritual belief and dropped "Yes."

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's health condition

Samantha Ruth Prabhu revealed about being diagnosed with Myositis in 2022. The actress opened up about her health scare in October last year. She shared a long note wherein she wrote, "Your response to the Yashodha Trailer was overwhelming. It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis. I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped."

"I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with. The doctors are confident that I will make a complete recovery very soon. I have had good days and bad days…. physically and emotionally…. and even when it feels like I can’t handle one more day of this, somehow that moment passes. I guess it can only mean that I am one more day closer to recovery. I love you..THIS TOO SHALL PASS," she added.

For the unversed, Myositis is the name for a group of rare conditions, whose main symptoms are such as weak, painful or aching muscles.