Samantha Ruth Prabhu Resumes Kushi Shoot, Receives Grand Welcome From Vijay Deverakonda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is now back on the sets of her Telugu film Kushi and to celebrate her comeback, the actress was given a grand welcome by her co-star Vijay Deverakonda and the crew of the film. Samantha, who took a sabbatical due to her health condition Myositis, was seen smiling and enjoying at the event.

The production house of Kushi, Mythri Movie Makers took to its official social media handle to drop a few clicks of the celebration. In the photos, Samantha can be seen cutting a cake while being surrounded by the team of Kushi including director Shiva Nirvana and Vijay Deverakonda. The tweet of Mythri Movie Makers read, "Team #Kushi wishes our beautiful and strong lady @Samanthaprabhu2 and all the wonderful women out there a very Happy Women's Day... Welcome back to the sets"

Team #Kushi wishes our beautiful and strong lady @Samanthaprabhu2 and all the wonderful women out there a very Happy Women's Day ❤️



Welcome back to the sets❤️@TheDeverakonda @ShivaNirvana @HeshamAWMusic @prawinpudi pic.twitter.com/rK98pfybtT — Mythri Movie Makers (@MythriOfficial) March 8, 2023

Samantha Ruth Prabhu completes 13 years in Telugu films

Apart from Samantha's comeback, the cake-cutting happened as the actress completed 13 years in the Telugu film industry. Coincidently, International Women's Day also fell on the very same day of the celebration.

When Samantha Ruth Prabhu's announced her illness

Last year, Samantha announced being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune disease known as, myositis. She took to her Instagram account to share a picture of herself in the hospital. The actress even shared a long caption saying, It is this love and connection that I share with all of you, that gives me the strength to deal with the seemingly unending challenges that life throws at me. A few months back I was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis."

She further added, "I was hoping to share this after it had gone into remission. But it is taking a little longer than I hoped. I am slowly realising that we don’t always need to put up a strong front. Accepting this vulnerability is something that I am still struggling with."

More on Kushi

Kushi is being to the audience as a proper romantic drama. The film's release date was delayed due to Samantha's illness, however now the shooting has begun once again.