Samantha Ruth Prabhu Shares Photos With Varun Dhawan, Raj And DK

Popular South-Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently took to her social media handle and shared two photos after wrapping up the Nainital schedule of the Indian version of the web series, Citadel. In the photos, the Yashoda actress can be seen with the Farzi filmmaker duo Raj and DK. In the other photo, her co-star Varun Dhawan can be seen seated in the middle of the directors while posing happily for the selfie.

As soon as the actress made the post on her Instagram handle, the Bhediya actor took to the comments section and posted a heart emoji. Meanwhile, her fans showered Samatha with love and one of her fans commented, "I recently watched the Yashoda movie, in that movie your character was so amazing. you have all love from the world keep going and all the best sam."

In the pictures, the Shaakuntalam actress sported a blue denim jacket and maintained a simple look with wavy hair. Meanwhile, her co-actor Varun was seen wearing casuals as he wore a white sweatshirt and teamed it with a pair of sunglasses. Also, the filmmaker duo looked stunning in their jackets paired with a cap.

About Samantha's role in Citadel

The Indian version of the international series Citadel will feature two of the top Indian actors in the lead roles, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan. Previously, in an interview, the directors of the show hinted at Samantha's role and said that this might be one of her toughest roles.

For this film, Samantha has been challenged to open up as a performer and do high-energy action scenes. Not just her, but Varun Dhawan will also be seen on the screen with her performing some difficult action sequences. This Indian adaptation of the TV series Citadel will be released on April 28, 2023.