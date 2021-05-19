Samantha's Action Avatar In The Family Man 2; Sardar Ka Grandson Review : Recap Of The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on May 19, 2021. From Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action avatar in The Family Man 2 trailer to Sardar Ka Grandson review, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's action avatar in The Family Man 2 trailer

Amazon Prime Video dropped the trailer of their much-awaited web series The Family Man 2 on Wednesday, May 19. South superstar Samantha Ruth Prabhu will also make her OTT debut with the Manoj Bajpayee starrer. She will be seen portraying the character of the antagonist Raaji, who is a brutal, ruthless, and powerful adversary whose main aim is to kill everyone. The second season of the much-popular web series would release on June 4.

Kangana Ranaut Shares Negative COVID-19 Report

Kangana Ranaut who recently recovered from COVID-19 took to her Instagram stories and shared the screenshot of her COVID negative report. The actor in the caption revealed that there were people who questioned her credibility and hence she decided to share the report with all those ‘demons’. Earlier, on May 18 the Manikarnika star shared the news of her testing negative for COVID-19 and wrote that she was not offering tips on how to beat the virus as she did not want to offend any 'COVID fan clubs'.

Sonu Sood requests for COVID-19 substitute medicines

Bollywood star Sonu Sood, who is being hailed by people for his humanitarian work, recently took to Twitter and asked a thought-provoking question. The actor stated that doctors are prescribing injections and medicines which are very difficult to attain even by hospitals, then how can they expect a common man to get it. Sood further requested that substitute medicines should be prescribed so that more lives could be saved.

One simple question:

When everyone knows a particular injection is not available anywhere,why does every doctor recommends that injection only?

When the hospitals cannot get that medicine then how will a common man get?

Why can't v use a substitute of that medicine &save a life? — sonu sood (@SonuSood) May 18, 2021

Anil Kapoor wishes his wife Sunita on 37th marriage anniversary

Anil Kapoor recently took to his Instagram handle and wished his wife, Sunita Kapoor on their wedding anniversary along with a heartwarming note. The Ram Lakhan star shared several beautiful throwback photographs with his wife and their family and captioned the post, "All the love stories and quotes about love fall short in front of our love story. With you by my side I know I’m safe, loved & happy! You are the bedrock of our combined families and we don't know what we'd do without you in our lives! I promise to spend my life making you feel loved and treasured in the way that you deserve it...Happy Anniversary!!"

Sardar Ka Grandson review

Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta, and Rakul Preet Singh starrer Sardar Ka Grandson started streaming on Netflix on May 18, 2021. The film has been getting mixed reviews from fans and critics alike and while some of them like the heartwarming story of familial relationships, others were disappointed by the screenplay and performances. Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor among others took to their Instagram handle and urged people to watch the flick, calling it a movie that will tug at the heartstrings for all the right reasons.

