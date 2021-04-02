Sameera Reddy Celebrates Her Transformation From 'padded Bras To Pure Freedom' | Watch

Former actor Sameera Reddy, on Thursday, took to her social media handle and shared a video to give a peek into her journey of transformation to 'pure freedom'. Interestingly, the entire reel video was divided into two parts. In the first part, the snips of Sameera's modelling projects, which she shot in the early days of her career, are featured.

In the old pictures, the De Dana Dan actor can be seen sporting a glamorous look with heavy make-up and picture-perfect hair. Meanwhile, in the second part, she can be seen donning a natural look, flashing a smile along with her natural grey hair and acne-prone skin. One of the pictures featured her children - Hans and Nyra.

Interestingly, the reel-video was made on a popular trend, in which the participant highlights their transformation. Instagramming the reel video, the 42-year-old actor wrote, "From Padded bras, coloured contact lenses, airbrushed, enhanced perfect pictures / To today’s pure freedom to be myself. No judgement . No pressure . Just me", along with a red-heart emoticon. She also added a couple of hashtags, which read, "transformation", "redefined", "messy mama", "imperfectly perfect", "throwback", and "keeping it real".

Sameera Reddy's transformation:

Within a day, Sameera Reddy's video managed to garner an overwhelming response from her Insta fam. An Instagram user wrote, "I have never seen anyone accepting Reality like thisss" while another asserted, "Don’t change so people will like you... be yourself and the right people will love the real you".

Meanwhile, Sameera's mother-in-law also showered love on her as her response read, "The then of the then is superlative but the now of the now has two cherries on the cake / So maybe I’m loving the cherries". To this, Reddy replied, "I need a coffee a understand this / you are the cherry on my cake Sassy Saasu". Compliments such as "inspiring", "you are the best" and "best", among many others, were a common sight in the comments box.

The actor had made her debut in Bollywood with Maine Dil Tujhko Diya opposite Sohail Khan in 2002. Her repertoire includes numerous films, such as Darna Mana Hai, Musafir, Taxi No 9211, Race and Tezz, among many others. Later in 2014, Sameera married Akshai Varde.

