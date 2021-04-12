Sameera Reddy Shares An Adorable Video Of Her Munchkins; Gauahar Khan Goes "awww"

Former Bollywood actor Sameera Reddy is a doting mother of two and is often found sharing pictures and videos of her two munchkins on social media. Her videos are loved by her fans who are always delighted to see Sameera embracing motherhood like a pro. On Monday, April 12, Sameera Reddy took to her Instagram handle to post yet another adorable moment featuring her two kids Hans and Nyra and also shared what her son's new favourite word is.

Sameera Reddy's latest video on Instagram

In the video, Sameera has captured a sweet moment between her kids. In the video, we can hear Hans asking her baby sister do you want an impending punishment while Nyra cutely answers, "Ya Ya Yes." When their mother asks her son why is he punishing Nyra, he answers, "because she took my oil pastels." To this, we can hear Nyra apologising to her brother.

The video ends with Hans cancelling Nyra's punishment and the two making up by kissing each other on their check while Sameera who is behind the camera writes, "sound of my heart melting" in the video. Along with the video, Sameera wrote, "A heart-melting happy hug is what we all needed today! And ‘Impending’ being my son‘s new favourite word ! ha Happy Monday."

Netizens react to Sameera Reddy's Instagram video

Fans of the actor were all hearts after seeing her video and rushed to the comment section to shower their love on the two kids. Bollywood celeb Gauahar Khan also commented on the video with an "awwww. bless them" followed by heart emojis. One user commented "my favourite duo" while another wrote, "this made my day." Read some of the comments below.

Sameera Reddy's kids

Sameera Reddy has been vocal about her pregnancy journey with her fans be it by sharing her experience while dealing with postpartum depression and with her "messy mama" posts wherein she shares her journey of motherhood while encouraging other moms all over to love themselves. Sameera welcomed her first child in May 2015 whom she named Hans Varde. In July 2019, Sameera became a mother for the second time and welcomed her daughter Nyra.

A look into Sameera Reddy's Instagram

Sameera had recently shared a throwback picture from her childhood on the occasion of Siblings Day. In the picture, we can see a young Sameera posing with her two sisters and mother. Sameera is rocking a boy cut in the picture.

Sameera is known for her #messymama on Instagram in which she shares picture and videos of her journey as a mother with her fans. Take a look at some of Sameera Reddy's photos and videos capturing her #messymama moments.

