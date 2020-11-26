Sameera Reddy Shares 'slimmed Down' Pic From 2010, Fans Confuse Her With Mallika Sherawat

Sameera Reddy on Thursday took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback picture to talk about body positivity. In a heartfelt note, Reddy explained that pictures were edited and flaws were hidden during the photoshoots. But what caught everyone's attention was the striking resemblance with Mallika Sherawat.

"For a while I thought I am seeing Mallika Sherawat in the pic, and then has to double check myself. Awesome writing.. you made my day. Love you," one user wrote in the comments. The other said, "Oh god, I thought you have put Mallika Sherawat’s photo."

Sameera in her note said, "Can you see the cellulite? The pimples? The loose skin on my belly? The real jawline? The real waist? Which part of my body is not touched up? Answer - Every part of it was cleaned, pulled in, tweaked, slimmed down in 2010. I wish I had the original untouched picture to compare. Throwback." She signed off her post saying that it took her a little time to accept her body the way it is. "A reminder that it took me a while to realise I need to love my body exactly the way it is and no one can make you feel that comfort. Except you!" [sic]

Reading her positive note, one user said, "Thank you for making us love ourselves the way we are." The other said, "You don't know how much the amount of positivity you're pouring out here is flowing into all of us. Sameera, you're such a super woman." While another wrote, "After my second baby I am feeling so low double chin, face glow, tummy and dull skin. But when I read your write ups your suggestions I felt its ok to be imperfect in making a perfect home kids. Abd trying love myself too. Hope I will look good again one day but what I love most is my cute kids. Looking back not is not gud idea for me so i am oping to be beautiful mommy in coming years." [sic]

