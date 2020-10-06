Sameera Reddy's 'how To Make A Sexy Reel?' Post Encourages People To 'love The Real You'

De Dana Dan actor Sameera Reddy took to Instagram to share a video of herself as she went on to give fans a hilarious tip on “How to make a sexy reel”. The video shows Sameera Reddy showing fans how to love their body no matter what. Along with the video, the actor also penned a sweet and inspiring note that has left fans in awe.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sameera went on to share a hilarious post and also take a dig on people who try to make a sexy reel. In the video, the actor goes on to show off her scars, her no-makeup face, and much more. The video starts off by the actor giving an intense look at the camera and also wrote, “sexy face eye contact”. The second tip was “cover stretchmarks” as she showed off her stretch marks on her shoulder. In the next tip, the actor was seen showing off her belly and also wrote, “don’t jiggle the jelly belly”

Towards the end of the video, Sameera also wrote, “end with the most sexy angle and don’t forget to pose”. And after doing this, the actor could not stop herself from bursting into laughter. Along with the video, one can also hear, LMFAO’s song Sexy And I Know It playing in the background.

Along with the post, the actor also went on to pen a sweet and inspirational caption about self-love and acceptance. She wrote, “How to make a sexy reel? #mondaymotivation to be sexy cos you know itðŸ˜œ #keepingitreal ðŸ’ƒ feel good at any phase, any weight, any age & body type”. Take a look at the post below.

Fans could not stop themselves from commenting on all things nice on the post. The post shared by Sameera went on to garner on heaps of praise and several likes from fans. Some of the users commented on praising the actor for her confidence, while some went on to thank her for her giving them the inspiration on the same. One of the users wrote, “thank you for reminding all us .. all that glitters is gold, but you make your own gold. Thank you for being real”. While the other one wrote, “So nice way of saying Love the real you and reel you! All of you!”. Check out a few comments by fans below.

