Sameera Reddy's 'much Needed Dose Of Happiness': Shares Her Family's Health Update; WATCH

Vaaranam Aayiram actress Sameera Reddy took to her social media to share a health update on her family with an adorable video. After her kids, Nyra and Hans Varde tested positive for COVID-19, Sameera opened up about her dreadful experience after contracting the disease. Check out Sameera Reddy's video on Instagram.

Sameera Reddy's latest Instagram video

Staying optimistic about the situation is what the actress opted for while staying in isolation. The actress shared a video of her kids, Nyra and Hans, having a special sibling bonding time singing together in glee. Sameera informed her fans that it was the 'much-needed dose of happiness' for her and that they were the 'sweetest duo' that she needed to hear today. Calling them the 'music to her ears', Sameera Reddy's video was received with an overwhelming response from her fans.

Netizens' reaction to Sameera Reddy's Instagram video

It was evident from the comment section that Sameera Reddy's kids melted the hearts of netizens. It was flooded with heart and smiley emojis. Many commented on how cute and adorable the video was while one fan pointed how the bond they shared as they synchronized the song in the video. Sending get well soon wishes, many fans wished a full recovery to Sameera and her family.

Sameera Reddy Covid-19 positive

Sameera took to her Instagram to inform her fans that her kids had been tested positive for the novel coronavirus and shared a health update. She informed her fans that she felt 'complete panic' about the situation and was not prepared. After Hans' symptoms, Nyra followed suit and was tested positive as well. In the long post, she informed her fans about the precaution they need to take for the kids to prepare their immune system should they get infected with the virus.

She also updated on her health update writing that her whole family will be in isolation for two weeks. Sharing words of encouragement, Sameera wrote that it is important to stay optimistic and have fun with your loved ones. Leaving the negativity behind, the actress urged her fans to look on the positive side.

