Samir Soni Pens A Message 'straight From Heart', Says 'fed Up Of Worldwide India Bashing'

Actor Samir Soni on Sunday took to Instagram and shared a message 'straight' from his 'heart'. The actor wrote that he was 'fed up' with the global criticism the country is facing amid the deadly second COVID-19 wave. He also added that some Indians were "actually taking pleasure in it".

He wrote, "Fed-up of this worldwide India bashing and some Indians actually taking pleasure in it. I love my country and stand by it, through thick and thin."

Commenting on this, a user wrote, "There is a difference between jingoism and patriotism. Calling a spade a spade - is it being negative or holding a mirror?". To this, Soni responded and said, "@asaphoenix25 it’s the intent that matters. Don’t have to show funeral pyres and dead bodies, to give the information. Maybe in a film but not in national or international news. Unfortunately news is also a business and graphic pictures are sold for thousands or lacs" (sic)

A few days ago, Soni wrote, "Things are never as HOPELESS, or as HUNKY-DORY, as you're told. Be CAUTIOUS, HELP those you can, and try to keep your SPIRITS up, there's no vaccine for that!!!"

COVID-19 tally in India

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday informed that in the last 24 hours, 3,92,488 new Coronavirus cases have been reported. MoHFW further informed that 3,689 deaths - the highest number of deaths so far and 3,07,865 discharges have also been recorded.

India so far has recorded over 1,95,57,457 positive COVID-19 cases, out of which 1,59,92,271 have successfully recovered and 2,15,542 have died.

