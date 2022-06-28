Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is known for delivering some of the biggest hits. But however, things did not turn out in his favour with his latest outing, Samrat Prithviraj, which did not live up to the audience's expectations. Depicting the valour of the 12th-century mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan, Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's most-awaited biopic hit the silver screens on 3 June 2022.

Despite the high grandeur of visual effects and strong depiction of Indian culture, the historical drama failed to create magic and did a poor box office business. Now, after collapsing at the ticket windows, the Akshay Kumar starrer is making its way to the digital world and is all set for its OTT premiere.

Samrat Prithviraj to release on OTT

Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday took to the official social media handle to announce the release of Samrat Prithviraj. As per the post, the streaming platform will have the exclusive premiere rights of the historical action-drama film, and it will start streaming from 1 July 2022. The film will be made available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages. Prime members in India and around 240 countries can watch the film from next month. Sharing the news, the streaming giant wrote in the caption, "the heroic tale of a fearless leader 💫"

Here, take a look at the post:

To note, Samrat Prithviraj is the third film to be premiered on Prime Video from the licensing deal with Yash Raj Films after Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Jayeshbhai Jordaar. Speaking about the period drama's release on OTT, actor Akshay Kumar revealed that he is honoured to play this character and is extremely excited to bring this epic saga to every household.

"In my career spanning three decades, I have never played such a huge historic role. I feel honoured to be able to essay the role of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan on screen. I'm excited to bring this epic saga to every household now with Amazon Prime Video from July 1 and I’m glad that through this medium the inspiring story of a great Indian warrior and a mighty king, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, will reach across the globe," Kumar said.

More about Samrat Prithviraj

The biopic Samrat Prithviraj is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem by 12th-century poet Chand Bardai. The poem follows the life of the mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan portrayed by Akshay Kumar. Apart from Akshay, the Dr Chandraprakash Dwivedi directorial project features an ensemble cast including, Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vij, Ashutosh Rana, and Sakshi Tanwar.