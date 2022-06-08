'Samrat Prithviraj' Box Office Collection, Day 5: Akshay Kumar-starrer Fails To Pick Pace

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's most-awaited biopic Samrat Prithviraj recently hit the theatres. While the fans praised the cinematic experience of the Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar starrer historical drama, they did not seem to have liked the film overall as reflected by the box office collections so far.

After opening with positive reviews and minting Rs 10.70 crores on Friday, the film gained pace on the second day and earned Rs 12.50 crore on Saturday. Furthermore, while it performed well on the weekend by minting Rs 39.4 crores at the box office, it witnessed a drop on the fifth day.

Samrat Prithviraj Box Office Collection, Day 5

According to Sacnilk, early estimates claim that the film minted Rs 4.40 Cr India net on the fifth day of its release while making it a total of Rs 48.80 Cr. On the fifth day of its release, Samrat Prithviraj had an overall 10.25% Hindi Occupancy with morning shows holding 7.45%, afternoon shows with 9.61%, evening shows with 11.85%, and night shows with 12.09% capacity.

More about Samrat Prithviraj

The biopic Samrat Prithviraj is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem by 12th-century poet Chand Bardai. The poem follows the life of the mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi Chhillar plays the role of Sanyogita, Prithviraj Chauhan's wife. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, Lalit Tiwari, and many others taking on some pivotal roles. Akshay Kumar earlier took to his official Instagram handle and shared a note with all his fans ahead of the release and even penned a humble request to fans asking them not to give out any spoilers after watching the film in theatres on 3 June.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar