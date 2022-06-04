‘Samrat Prithviraj Puts Us At Par On The World Stage Of Film-making': RSS's Mohan Bhagwat

Honourable Chief of RSS, Shri Mohan Bhagwat watched the retelling of the life of Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan at a special screening in New Delhi yesterday. He felt the fact that Samrat Prithviraj has been made in India by Indians, is itself a ‘matter of joy’ because the visual spectacle puts ‘us at par on the world stage of film-making!’

He says, “It's a matter of joy for everyone and it is a matter of joy for the country. What we saw in the film, I think matches its (the life story of Samrat Prithviraj) magnificence and puts us at par on the world stage of film-making.”

About the impact of the film on India and Indians worldwide, he says, “The people of Bharat will all unite, be brave and stand up for the honour of the country in the same way as these mighty heroes have been shown in this film. From the bottom of my heart I would like to thank both of you (Akshay Kumar & Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi who were present at the screening) and I congratulate all those who have contributed in making the film.”

Yash Raj Films’ first historical, Samrat Prithviraj, is based on the life and valour of the fearless and mighty Samrat. Akshay is essaying the role of the legendary warrior who fought valiantly to protect India’s freedom from the merciless invader Muhammad of Ghor in this visual spectacle. Samrat Prithviraj’s courage and leadership have inspired generations through folklore.

Manushi Chhillar plays the role of King Prithviraj’s beloved Sanyogita in this highly anticipated historical and this is definitely one of the most awaited debuts of 2022. The film was released worldwide yesterday in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.