‘Samrat Prithviraj’ Box Office Collection, Day 1: Akshay Kumar-starrer Gets A Good Start

Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's most-awaited biopic Samrat Prithviraj recently hit the theatres and fans are already in awe of the film. The movie revolves around the life of the 12th-century king Prithviraj Chauhan and his valour. The movie faced several delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the past year and as the movie finally hit the screens, it is receiving positive reviews from the fans.

Take a look at how much the film managed to earn on the first day of its release.

Samrat Prithviraj Box office collection, Day 1

As per Sacnilk.com, the early estimates suggest that Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar's period drama is expected to garner a decent amount on the first day of its release. The reports suggest that the film is expected to mint Rs 10.50 Crore with an overall 19.54% Hindi Occupancy.

More about Samrat Prithviraj

The upcoming biopic Samrat Prithviraj is based on Prithviraj Raso, a Braj Bhasha epic poem by 12th-century poet Chand Bardai. The poem follows the life of the mighty king Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi Chhillar will play the role of Sanyogita, Prithviraj Chauhan's wife. The film also features Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, Manav Vij, Lalit Tiwari, and many others taking on some pivotal roles.

Akshay Kumar recently took to his official Instagram handle and shared a note with all his fans ahead of the release of his highly-awaited movie, Samrat Prithviraj. In the note, he penned a humble request to fans asking them not to give out any spoilers after watching the film in theatres on 3 June. He even revealed how it took four years to create a visual spectacle on-screen. He further said that several aspects of our film are designed to be awe-inspiring, which must be watched in theatres and not be given as spoilers.

Image: Instagram/@akshaykumar