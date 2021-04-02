Sand Artist Congratulates Rajinikanth For Dadasaheb Phalke Award With Stunning Artwork

Renowned sand artist and Padma Shri Awardee Sudarsan Pattnaik recently paid tribute to South megastar Rajinikanth after the latter was announced as the recipient of the Dadasaheb Phalke award on April 1. Sudarsan took to Twitter and shared a picture of his creation where he made a smiling portrait of the Robot actor at Puri beach in Odisha.

Sudarsan Pattnaik's ode to Rajinikanth

Apart from making his captivating portrait, the sand artist also wrote a beautiful message 'Congratulations, Rajnikanth Ji, on being selected for Dadasaheb Phalke Award.' The announcement of the award was done by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, who took to Twitter and hailed the actor's contribution in uplifting the standard of Indian cinema. Javadekar had also thanked the five-member jury who unanimously selected the actor's most deserving for the award.

Soon after the news surfaced on social media, the actor took to Twitter and thanked all the people who were involved in his journey to success. He thanked Prakash Javadekar and PM Modi for his encouraging words and for considering him worthwhile for the 'prestigious honour.' The actor also shared a statement in Tamil where he thanked all for contributing to his win.



"I thank the Central government, PM Modi for bestowing me with the greatest honour of Indian cinema. I want to take this moment to thank my bus driver Raj Bahadur, who was the first person to spot any talent in me, and my brother Chandranarayana Rao Gaikwad for helping me through all the struggling times, when I was rock-bottom and in poverty, and for making the biggest sacrifices in life to help me fulfill my dreams. I'm forever indebted to you. I remember my guru Balachander who groomed me and instilled confidence and for making me an actor and a hero," he wrote. For all the love,greetings & wishes I’ve received from eminent political leaders, my film fraternity friends & colleagues,well wishers,media, every person who took the time to wish me & my beloved fans from across India & all over the world .. my deepest gratitude and thanks ðŸ™ðŸ» — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 2, 2021 ðŸ™ðŸ» pic.twitter.com/WwOHRNhLwF — Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) April 1, 2021



Continuing, he also mentioned Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam in his statement. "I also want to thank all the technicians, directors, co-stars. With the greatest respect and gratitude, I also thank EPS, OPS, friend and opposition leader Stalin, friend Kamal Haasan, friends, and well-wishers from state and Central government on this occasion. And finally, the greatest and humblest gratitude to all my Tamil fans, and fans from around the world.

(Image credit: PTI/ Twitter)