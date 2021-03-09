'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' Makers To Drop New Trailer Giving Fresh Insights Into Thriller

Dibakar Banerjee is known for his quirky movies and this time, he is all set to release the new trailer of his upcoming movie Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar. The new trailer of the film will be releasing on March 9, 2021, and will unveil insights into the crime thriller film. Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar features Ishaqzaade duo actor Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in the lead.

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar trailer to release on March 9!

Actor Arjun Kapoor will be playing a cop in the film while Parineeti Chopra will be essaying the role of a corporate employee who is absconding. The teaser of Dibakar Banerjee’s latest was released last year. However, when things did not go as planned due to the Pandemic, the team has come up with a new trailer which will be releasing today. The film will tease the audience with more glimpses into the raw and real-world of the crime thriller.

Director Dibakar Banerjee, while speaking to ANI said that Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has taken so long to come to the screen that it has become his other 'Khosla'. Audiences and filmmakers all over the world have had an eventful past year. It's only when something is taken away from us do we realise the true value of it, he added. He further revealed that he wanted SAPF to be a film that couples, families, gang of friends would watch together in theatres and argue over it, later.

About Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar cast

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s film was supposed to release last year but will be releasing this year. Dibakar Banerjee humorously added that their film is probably the only film in history that ran a trailer for a year before the film’s release. The director will be presenting Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra in an all-new avatar. Interestingly, Arjun Kapoor will be portraying a cop named Pinky while Parineeti will be seen as an ambitious girl named Sandeep. The new trailer might also reveal the secret behind the names of their characters.