Sanjana Sanghi Gets COVID-19 Vaccine, Shares Selfie With Her Brother

Indian actress, Sanjana Sanghi, recently shared a story on her Instagram handle announcing how she had taken the vaccination against COVID-19. Sanjana's story also featured her brother, Sumer Sanghi. Both siblings could be seen sitting in a car, wearing double masks as Sanjana took the selfie.

The actress shared the story saying, "Tiny rays of hope & sunshine in dark times" along with the hashtag "GetVaccinated". In addition the actress also wrote, "Sanghi Sibs takes the jab". Take a look at Sanjana Sanghi's Instagram post below.

Sanjana Sanghi's latest projects

Sanjana Sanghi on May 1, 2021 announced the launch of a mental health campaign titled 'Here to Hear'. As part of her campaign, people will get free sessions with psychologists and qualified listeners associated with the online counselling platform. The actress shared the announcement on her Instagram handle along with a long caption, explaining the initiative.

On the work front, Sanjana was last seen on the big screen in the coming-of-age romantic film, Dil Bechara. Sanjana Sanghi's movies also include Rockstar, Hindi Medium and Fukrey Returns. The actress will soon be seen in the upcoming action thriller film Om: The Battle Within, along with Aditya Roy Kapur. The film is scheduled for a 2021 release.

Other celebrities who took the jab

Ever since the government made the COVID-19 vaccination available for people in the 18-45 age group, many Bollywood and TV celebrities have taken their first jab. Indian actor Pulkit Samrat got vaccinated on May 5, 2021 and announced it via his Instagram handle with a photo of himself getting injected. Actress Radhika Madan also got vaccinated yesterday on May 5, and shared a photo of herself getting injected, as well.

Singer Jasleen Royal, also recently took the vaccination on May 3, 2021 and shared a couple photos post-injecting. She also wrote a long caption about her experience and wrote "Not experiencing any side effects and the process went extremely smooth". Comedian Rohan Joshi also took the jab on May 3, 2021 and shared various photos from the facility including one of himself getting injected. The comedian wrote a long caption telling fans where he got the vaccination and what the process was like. Take a look at their Instagram posts below.

