Sanjana Sanghi Shares Her Dance Session Video And Talks About Her Childhood Memories

Actor Sanjana Sanghi is quite active on social media and keeps her fans entertained by posting reels and photos. Recently, Sanjana took to Instagram to share a reel in which she can be seen dancing to a song from 2005. Sanjana Sanghi also revealed an interesting fact about her childhood days.

Sanjana Sanghi took to Instagram to share a reel in which she can be seen dancing to a song called Buttons from the band The Pussycat Dolls. Sanjana also revealed that the song was one of the first songs she ever danced to in her childhood and thanked her dancing guru Ashley Lobo for helping her in the dancing journey. In the caption, she wrote, "Here’s a poorly shot pixelated video of me randomly breaking out into some dancin midway of a work out because the nostalgia this song brought just hit way too hard! BUTTONS! By the PussyCat Dolls. Remember?! Circa 2005. What a vibe.A small little 9 year old me, was just starting off on what became a 12 year long, truly life-changing dancing journey with @ashley.lobo - and I remember this was as one of the first songs I’d ever danced to.(S/o to my girl @navyaagarwal for whipping the most fun choreos up)." Take a look at her post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Sanjana's post. Several users showered their love with emojis while some of the users wrote that they were waiting to see Sanjana's dance videos. Several others praised her dancing talent. Check out some of the comments below.

Sanjana Sanghi is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated with her daily life. Recently, she took to Instagram to share a reel with her fans on social media. In the video, Sanjana shared a cluster of photos. In one of the photos, she can be seen doing Pranayama yoga while in other photos she can be seen playing with her dog Snoop. In the caption, she wrote, " Here's to Pranayama mornings starting off just right. But ending even better. If we thought Simba plays hard to get, doggo Snoop's a whole league ahead." Have a look at her post below.

