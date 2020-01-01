Sanjay Dutt Was Linked To THESE Women In The Past Before He Met Manyata

After his debut film Rocky, Sanjay Dutt instantly became a darling among the audience. He has been involved in romantic relationships with many leading actresses. The Munna Bhai actor has had several relationships when he was younger. Here’s look at some of the past relationships of Sanjay Dutt before he met his wife Manyata.

Sanjay Dutt And Tina Munim

Sanjay and Tina were childhood friends and their friendship turned into love. Their relationship grew to the next level on the sets of Rocky. It did not last long as Tina left Sanjay due to his drinking habit and apparently for much older actor Rajesh Khanna.

Sanjay Dutt and Richa Sharma

Sanjay met Richa at the muhurat of one of their films. The actor already reportedly had a huge crush on Richa ever since he saw her picture in a local magazine. Sanjay finally proposed Richa when she was shooting Aag Hi Aag in Ooty. The couple got married and had their first child Trishala. But soon, Richa was diagnosed with a terminal illness and died in 1996.

Sanjay Dutt and Rhea Pillai

Sanjay started dating socialite and model Rhea and they got married in 1998. However, the relationship did not survive. After living separately for a few years, the couple divorced in 2005.

Sanjay Dutt and Nadia Durrani

Sanjay had an affair with her before and even after his marriage with Nadia. Rumours say that this is what caused trouble in his marriage with Rhea. However, Nadia late left from his life.

Sanjay Dutt and Manyata Dutt

After two years of courtship, the actor married for the third time on February 7, 2008. After two years of marriage on October 21, 2010, the couple welcomed their twins, Shahraan and Iqra Dutt. Sanjay Dutt might have had many affairs in the past, but the actor is now settled and happily married to his love, Manyata Dutt.

