'Prassthanam' To 'Panipat': Times When Sanjay Dutt Nailed His Looks In His Movies

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has swayed the audience with his incredible performances. From playing a monstrous villain in Agneepath to a shy poet in Saajan, Dutt has done it all. Though he is popular for his gangster roles, Sanju has portrayed various comedic and historical characters as well. We have compiled some of the Munna Bhai M.B.B.S actor’s best looks from his latest movies.

1. Panipat

Sanjay Dutt essayed the role of the king Ahmad Shah Abdali in this epic war movie. Panipat also starred Kriti Sanon and Arjun Kapoor in the lead roles. Set in the 18th century, this movie showcases the Third Battle of Panipat fought between the forces led by Sadashiv Rao Bhau and Ahmad Shah Abdali. This Ashutosh Gowarikar’s directorial was released on December 6, 2019. In metal armour suits and huge headgears, the actor looks breathtaking as Ahmad Shah Abdali. His thick beard and a bald head completed his look.

2. Prassthanam

Prassthanam is a remake of the Telugu language movie of the same name. This Deva Katta’s directorial flick stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Ali Fazal, Chunky Pandey, Amyra Dastur, and Satyajeet Dubey, besides Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles. Dutt portrayed a renowned politician Baldev Pratap Singh in this movie. Prassthanam features conflicts triggering because of Baldev choosing his stepson over his own. Dutt has donned classic clothes with subtle colours to match his character's demand. Moreover, he has sported a long tikka on his forehead.

3. Kalank

Set in the pre-independence era, this movie had an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Madhuri Dixit, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sonakshi Sinha in the lead roles. Dutt donned the role of Balraj Choudhry in Kalank. He has worn ethnic outfits and sported a pair of spectacles in the movie.

