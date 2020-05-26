When Sanjay Dutt Shared An Emotional Speech About His Late Father Sunil Dutt

Considered as one of the most celebrated actors in the Hindi film industry, Sanjay Dutt has also found himself in a number of controversies for one lifetime. The actor was among the key-accused of the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts, was accused of possessing ammunition. In 2013, the actor was sentenced to prison for five years, and here is what the Munna Bhai actor had to say on his was release later.

Sanjay Dutt’s emotional speech

In a media interaction, Sanjay shared that it was difficult for him to believe that he was free after 23 long years and said that it still feels like he was on parole. The actor confessed that he missed his father Sunil Dutt, who would have been the happiest person to see him free. The actor added that since the case had begun, his father's only sole driving force was to see Sanjay as a free man.

Adding to the same, Sanjay Dutt cleared that he is cleared of all the charges that were imposed on him. Furthermore, Sanjay Dutt requested the media to not associate his name with the '93 Bomb blast case. The actor was in Yerwada jail for 3 years and was out on parole several times to fulfill his work-related commitments.

Sanjay Dutt last shared the screen space with his father and veteran actor Sunil Dutt in the movie Munna Bhai MBBS. The film was a blockbuster hit and was directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The real life father-son duo played the roles of on screen father-son in comic drama film and Munna Bhai fans found their rapport to be endearing.

Sanjay Dutt- on the professional front

Sanjay Dutt last graced the big screen next in Panipat: The Great Betrayal, along with Arjun Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The actor will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn and Sonakshi Sinha in the upcoming film Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Sanjay Dutt is also gearing up for his Kannada debut with KGF 2. The movie also stars the South India superstar, Yash in a leading role. The actor will also play a vital role in Rajneeti 2, a sequel to the film, Rajneeti.

Sanjay Dutt also dedicated his first Marathi film BABA to his late father Sunil Dutt.

