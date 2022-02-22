Sanjay Dutt Kickstarts Filming For Upcoming Movie 'Gudchadhi,' Shares Glimpse From Sets

Sanjay Dutt took to his Instagram account on Tuesday and shared a glimpse from the sets of his upcoming film titled Gudchadhi as he announced that he had commenced shooting for it. As per a report by ANI, the film will be helmed by Binoy Gandhi and fans can't wait to witness the veteran actor on screen after what seemed to be a brief hiatus. Several netizens took to the comments section of the post and sent their best wishes to the actor as he kick-started his next film.

Sanjay Dutt kickstarts filming for upcoming film Gudchadhi

The Munna Bhai actor headed to his social media handle and shared a picture of himself from the sets of the film. He was seen in an ethnic pastel blue kurta as he appeared to be meditating on a yoga mat on a fresh green lawn. The picture also saw the clapboard that let fans know he was shooting for the third scene of the film and was on his first take. In the caption of the post he mentioned it was a 'new beginning as he wrote, "Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to these new beginnings. Appreciate your presence always."

Have a look at the post here

Sanjay Dutt in Toolsidas Junior

The actor will soon be seen in Toolsidas Junior, in which he will share the screen with Rajiv Kapoor. The trailer of the film got released recently and saw Rajiv Kapoor as Toolsidas, who takes on the role of a snooker player. The short clip then saw him wishing his son, Toolsidas Junior, played by Varun Buddhadev, who becomes a sports champion. In order to fulfil his father's dreams, he looks for a coach, and that's when he comes across Sanjay Dutt's character, Mohd Salaam. The film is all about the challenges the youngster overcomes to make his father proud.

The actor will also be seen in magnum opus KGF: Chapter 2, which will be the much-awaited sequel to the 2018 action drama KGF. The film is scheduled to hit the big screens on April 14, 2022, and fans can't wait to see him share the screen with Yash, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty and Prakash Raj.

Image: Instagram/@duttsanjay