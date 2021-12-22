Sanjay Dutt Pens Heartfelt Note As 'KGF' Completes 3 Years, Says 'We Still Hear Whistles'

Sanjay Dutt has just completed dubbing for his much-awaited project KGF Chapter 2. The Munna Bhai MBBS star shared a heartfelt note as KGF completes three years since its release. The actor penned a note and expressed gratitude to fans for showing so much love to the movie.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sanjay Dutt shared a series of pictures from his recording session for KGF Chapter 2. "Adheera is back in action! The dubbing sessions are done for #KGFChapter2 and is on its way to theatres near you on 14th April 2022! (sic)" the actor captioned the post

Earlier the actor had shared a post on social media to thank his fans for the love they showed to KGF Chapter 1. "We still hear the whistles and screams echoing around us. We are indebted to all the fans who have embraced the movie as their own. This passion gives us renewed excitement and fuels our drive to present to you all #KGFChapter 2 on April 14th 2022. #3yearsofKGF (sic)" Dutt had captioned the post.

'Thank you for all the love and support': KGF director Prashanth Neel

Sharing a glimpse, Director Prashanth Neel took to his Twitter handle and left a heartfelt note for the third anniversary of the film, KGF Chapter 1. The director tweeted, "You guys conquered #KGFChapter1 on the big screens like your own. Thank you for all the love and support. Cant wait for the world to witness #KGFChapter2 on April 14th 2022." The video shows that the filmmaker dreamed of making 'something that was never made. (sic)"

The more than two-minutes video gives viewers glimpses of Yash's character Rocky and several other scenes that went on to win the hearts of the audience. It also shows that the cast and crew members "were all set out to create another history." The clip ends with the release date of KGF Chapter 2.

You guys conquered #KGFChapter1 on the big screens like your own. Thank you for all the love and support.

More about KGF Chapter 2

KGF Chapter 2 is an Indian Kannada-language period drama action film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.

The movie is a sequel to the 2018 film, KGF Chapter 1. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

