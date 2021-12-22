Last Updated:

Sanjay Dutt Pens Heartfelt Note As 'KGF' Completes 3 Years, Says 'We Still Hear Whistles'

Sanjay Dutt has shared a heartfelt note as KGF Chapter 1 completed 3 years since its release. In a Twitter post, the actor expressed his gratitude to fans.

Written By
Swati Singh
Sanjay Dutt

Image: @duttsanjay/Instagram


Sanjay Dutt has just completed dubbing for his much-awaited project KGF Chapter 2. The Munna Bhai MBBS star shared a heartfelt note as KGF completes three years since its release. The actor penned a note and expressed gratitude to fans for showing so much love to the movie. 

Taking to his Instagram handle, Sanjay Dutt shared a series of pictures from his recording session for KGF Chapter 2. "Adheera is back in action! The dubbing sessions are done for #KGFChapter2 and is on its way to theatres near you on 14th April 2022! (sic)" the actor captioned the post 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay)

Earlier the actor had shared a post on social media to thank his fans for the love they showed to KGF Chapter 1. "We still hear the whistles and screams echoing around us. We are indebted to all the fans who have embraced the movie as their own. This passion gives us renewed excitement and fuels our drive to present to you all #KGFChapter 2 on April 14th 2022. #3yearsofKGF (sic)" Dutt had captioned the post.

READ | 'KGF Chapter 2': Sanjay Dutt concludes dubbing sessions; says 'Adheera is back in action'

'Thank you for all the love and support': KGF director Prashanth Neel 

Sharing a glimpse, Director Prashanth Neel took to his Twitter handle and left a heartfelt note for the third anniversary of the film, KGF Chapter 1. The director tweeted, "You guys conquered #KGFChapter1 on the big screens like your own. Thank you for all the love and support. Cant wait for the world to witness #KGFChapter2 on April 14th 2022." The video shows that the filmmaker dreamed of making 'something that was never made. (sic)"

READ | KGF's Yash, Radhika Pandit celebrate 5th wedding anniversary, actress pens special note

The more than two-minutes video gives viewers glimpses of Yash's character Rocky and several other scenes that went on to win the hearts of the audience. It also shows that the cast and crew members "were all set out to create another history." The clip ends with the release date of KGF Chapter 2. 

READ | 'KGF Chapter 2', 'RRR' among 10 most anticipated films of 2022 by IMDb; Check full list

More about KGF Chapter 2

KGF Chapter 2 is an Indian Kannada-language period drama action film, written and directed by Prashanth Neel, and produced by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.

The movie is a sequel to the 2018 film, KGF Chapter 1. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Yash, Srinidhi Shetty, Raveena Tandon and Prakash Raj.

READ | 'Dhaakad' postponed to avoid locking horns with 'KGF 2' & 'Laal Singh Chaddha'? Know more

(Image: @duttsanjay/Instagram)

READ | 'KGF Chapter 1': As Yash-starrer clocks 3 years, makers drop BTS video of their journey

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: Sanjay Dutt, KGF, KGF Chapter 2
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com