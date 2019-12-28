Sanjay Dutt Movies: 'Shamshera', 'Sadak 2' & Other Releases Of The 'Panipat' Star In 2020

Sanjay Dutt, son of Nargis and Sunil Dutt, is one of the iconic actors from the golden era. Sanjay Dutt started his career in 1981 with his debut movie, Rocky, which was directed by his father. However, the movie did not perform as good as expected at the box office. After four years of struggle, Naam proved to be a turning point to his career. Sanjay Dutt's latest release Panipat received a balanced review with approx Rs. 25 crores of box office collection. 2020 is around the horizon and the Kalank actor looks caught up with his upcoming projects. Here is a list of Sanjay Dutt's upcoming movie projects in 2020.

Sanjay Dutt movies to expect in 2020

K.G.F: Chapter 2

KGF 2, like the first installment, has been directed by Prashant Neel. The movie is produced by Vijay Kirangdur under the banner of Homable Films. The Hindi version will be distributed by Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. The movie also stars Srinidhi Shetty. As per reports, the movie will release in July 2020.

Also Read | Akshay Kumar And Manushi Chillar To Begin Prep For 'Prithviraj' Soon?

Shamshera

Shamshera is about a dacoit tribe who will be seen fighting with the British for their rights and independence. Shamshera is slated to release on July 31, 2020. Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the movie also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor as the lead actors. Backed by Yash Raj Films, this action-adventure movie is helmed by Karan Malhotra.

Also Read | Sanjay Dutt: Everything About His Early Life And Career Breakthrough

Sadak 2

Sadak 2 is the sequel to the hit 1991 film of Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt. Sanjay will reprise the same role as the first movie in the sequel. The movie is directed by Mahesh Bhatt and is produced by Vishesh Films and Fox Star Studios. The movie is slated to release on March 25, 2020.

Also Read | Brahmastra, Sadak 2, RRR: A List Of Alia Bhatt's Upcoming Films

Prithviraj

The movie will be directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi and bankrolled by Aditya under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Prithviraj also stars Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood in the historical drama. Prithviraj is slated to release next year. The movie also marks Bollywood debut of the model Manushi Chhillar.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor: Check Out The Actor's Picture Clicked On Sets Of Shamshera

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.