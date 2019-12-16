Akshay Kumar And Manushi Chillar To Begin Prep For 'Prithviraj' Soon?

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is now gearing up for the promotion of his upcoming movie Good Newwz. Akshay Kumar, after Good Newwz, will be seen opposite Manushi Chhillar in the historical film Prithviraj. The movie will be directed by Chandra Prakash Dwivedi and bankrolled by Aditya under the banner of Yash Raj Films. Prithviraj will also star Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt in prominent roles. Prithviraj is slated to release next year. The movie also marks the Bollywood debut of the model Manushi Chhillar.

ALSO READ| Manushi Chillar To Debut In 'Prithviraj': Former Miss World's Journey So Far

Akshay Kumar will be seen playing the role of the fearless king Prithviraj Chauhan. Manushi Chhillar will the role of his better- half Sanyukta. Performing the roles of a historical character will not be easy for both Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar. The director of the movie Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, as per reports, intends to do a series of workshops with Manushi Chhillar and Akshay Kumar before the duo faces the camera. The director is well-known for his emotional and factual accuracy for all the historical series and films that he has directed. That is why he wants Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar to learn and get well-versed with their characters.

ALSO READ| Manushi Chhillar Cast As Sanyogita, Steps Into The World Of Prithiviraj With A Puja

As per reports, it has also been revealed that Akshay Kumar has played only contemporary characters in his career span. Akshay Kumar is also excellent at playing patriotic roles. However, when he has to play a character that is transported back to a century, Akshay Kumar will require different body language and even the way he walks and his language has to be different.

The director reportedly aims at making an authentic historical drama and not just a costume drama. It is also speculated that it would be easier to mould Manushi Chhillar as she will face the camera for the first time. However, it would be difficult for Akshay Kumar to work on his speech and body language.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar Clarifies That He 'accidentally Liked' The Tweet On Jamia Milia Students

What is next in store for Akshay Kumar?

Akshay Kumar will be next seen in the romantic-comedy film Good Newwz. The movie will also star Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh in pivotal roles. Good Newwz is helmed by Raj Mehta and bankrolled by Karan Johar. The plot of the movie is based on two couples with the same surnames pursue in-vitro fertilization (IVF) and are waiting for their babies to be born. Trouble arrives when they find out that the sperm of each couple have been mixed with each other. Good Newwz is scheduled to release on December 27, 2019.

ALSO READ| Akshay Kumar Brings Twinkle Khanna A Gift That 'touches' Her & You Will Be Left In Splits

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.