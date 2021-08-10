Sanjay Dutt Pens Adorable Birthday Wishes For Daughter Trishala Alongside Throwback Photo

Sanjay Dutt’s daughter Trishala, who stays in the US, turned a year older on August 10. To celebrate the special occasion, Sanjay took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture with his daughter along with a heartwarming birthday note. In the picture, a young Sanjay Dutt held Trishala in his arms and had his eyes on her while she had her eyes fixed on the camera. In the note, the Kalank actor spoke about receiving the most valuable gift in his life in the form of his daughter.

Sanjay Dutt pens lovable birthday wish for daughter Trishala

"Life gave me the most wonderful gift in the form of you when I became a father. Even though you live so far away, we know that our bond has just been growing stronger. Happy Birthday, my little girl, @trishaladutt,” he wrote alongside the beautiful picture. Trishala has been spending her birthday month in Hawaii. She has been sharing pictures from her trip on Instagram. A few pictures revealed that she was enjoying views of the beach, visiting a waterfall, and relaxing in the pool.

Apart from Sanjay, his wife Maanayata also took to Instagram stories and shared a picture with the birthday girl. In the caption, she tagged her and wished with many balloon emoticons. Trishala's birthday arrives shortly after she marked her mother Richa Sharma's birth anniversary. Last week, Trishala shared a candid picture of Richa and wrote, "Happy birthday mommy". Richa died in 1996.

Last month, Trishala also celebrated her father's birthday in the United States by arranging for an air banner with a birthday message written for him. Meanwhile, unlike Sanjay, Trishala has opted for a career outside of Bollywood. She is a practising psychotherapist in the US. She often shares posts in an attempt to spread awareness about mental health issues. On the work front, Sanjay Dutt has a host of films lined up for releases including KGF Chapter 2, Shamshera, Toolsidas Junior, and Bhuj: Th Pride of India.

(Image Credit: Trishaladutta/Instagram)

