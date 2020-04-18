Unseen Pic Of The Day: Sanjay Dutt Poses With First Wife Richa Sharma In Throwback Photo

It is no secret that actor Sanjay Dutt has tied the knot three times in his life. The actor is currently married to Maanyata Dutt and shares two kids with her, Shahraan and Iqra. Before Maanyata, Dutt has been married two times, once to Richa Sharma and the second time to Rhea Pillai.

Unseen picture of Sanjay Dutt with his first wife Richa Sharma

Sanjay Dutt reportedly met his first wife Richa Sharma in 1985 when she came down to India to start a career in Bollywood. She was born and brought up in New York. Dutt and Richa Sharma tied the knot in 1987 in New York. They welcomed a baby daughter in 1988, Trishala Dutt. Their love story took a tragic turn when just within two years of their marriage, she was diagnosed with brain tumour.

Richa Sharma had to go back to the US for her treatment and Sanjay Dutt could not stay back with her due to his work commitments, while their daughter stayed with her maternal grandparents. Sharma was finally cancer-free and returned to India in 1992. But according to the book Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood's Bad Boy, Dutt had already moved on by then.

Old media reports claim that Sanjay Dutt wanted to divorce Richa Sharma for his then co-star Madhuri Dixit. He was believed to be in a serious relationship with her. In another interview, Sharma's sister claimed that Sanjay did not even go to pick her up at the airport.

Richa Sharma was taken aback when Sanjay Dutt filed for divorce in 1993. Sharma abruptly flew back to New York just 15 days after her stay. The same year, Sanjay Dutt was booked under Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act and Madhuri Dixit reportedly cut off all ties with him. Richa Sharma passed away three years later in 1996 due to brain tumour.

