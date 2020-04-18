Sanjay Dutt On Staying Away From Family Amid Lockdown: 'I Am Worried About Their Safety'

Considering the sudden spike of positive Coronavirus cases being recorded in the country, the Government of India recently extended the lockdown. However, Bollywood celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to entertain their fans on social media, as they often treat them with their quarantine pictures. Recently, actor Sanjay Dutt spoke about spending his lockdown days without his family and spilled some beans about his upcoming projects.

In an interview with a leading daily, Sanjay spoke about his experience with isolation and revealed that he now has the time to rest out mentally and prepare for his next roles. Adding to the same, Sanjay Dutt revealed that he keeps himself busy by preparing for the complex characters he plays in his upcoming movies. As per reports, Sanjay Dutt is currently alone in his Mumbai residence, as his family is stuck in Dubai due to the unprecedented lockdown extension.

Talking about his family, Sanjay Dutt revealed that he has spent several periods of his life in lockdown. Adding to the same, Sanjay remarked that he is worried about his family’s safety even after knowing that they are fine and such times teach people the value of moments spent with loved ones. The actor also confessed that he spends most of his time by practising lines for his upcoming film, Bhuj: The Pride of India.

Sanjay Dutt on the professional front

Starring Sanjay, Nargis Fakhri and Rahul Dev in the leading roles, Torbaaz revolves around the life of a doctor, a child and an extremist leader. Directed by Girish Malik, the film is expected to release near the end of 2020. The film also stars actor Jay Patel and Rudrak Soni.

Sanjay also has KGF 2 in his kitty, which is among the most-awaited South-Indian films of the year. The movie will pit two superstars against each other and Sanjay will be seen in his first Kannada film with Yash and Shrinidhi Shetty. The story of the movie revolves around the life of Rocky and his road to supremacy.

