Sanjay Dutt-Raveena Tandon Begin Shooting For 'Ghudchadhi' Across Gurugram, Delhi

Bollywood superstars Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon have started shooting for their upcoming romantic comedy Ghudchadhi. Directed by Binoy Gandhi, the film is being shot across locations in Gurugram, New Delhi and Jaipur. As per a Hindustan Times report, a source quipped that the film is currently undergoing an indoor shoot in Gurugram, post which the team will head to Delhi from March 5.

As per the source, Raveena Tandon joined the team on February 24 and the outdoor schedule is supposed to commence from March 2. The makers plan to shoot their outdoor scenes in prime locations like the Golf course, Cyber Hub along with exploring the 'local markets'.

The source further added that the team will be "heading to Jaipur after completing Delhi-NCR shoot on March 10". In Delhi, makers are eyeing archaeological locations like Red Fort and Humayun’s Tomb among others. Delhi's shoot will be a two-day outing for the Ghudchadhi team.

Apart from the leading duo, the film also stars Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan in pivotal roles. The film's screenplay has been penned by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj & Binoy Gandhi. The Munna Bhai actor recently dropped the film's teaser which revealed names of pertinent cast and crew members on board the project. In the caption, he mentioned, "Bringing the laughter, drama with a fun-packed movie #Ghudchadi, at your doorstep soon". Take a look.

Ghudchadhi isn't the only film Raveena and Sanjay are a part of. The duo will also be seen in Yash's upcoming film KGF: Chapter 2, which is gearing up to hit theatres on April 14, 2022. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Anant Nag, Archana Jois, Ramachandra Raju and others in pivotal roles. The period action film has been bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner Hombale Films.

The much-awaited sequel to the 2018 action drama KGF will be released in Kannada along with the dubbed versions of Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, and Malayalam languages. For the uninitiated, Raveena and Sanjay have previously worked together in films like Kshatriya, Aatish and Vijeta.

