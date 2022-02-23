Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon Recreate 90's Magic With 'Ghudchadi'; Watch Teaser

Actor Sanjay Dutt and Raveena Tandon are all set to bring back the 90’s era again with their next film Ghudchadi which went on floors recently. After sharing a picture from the sets of the film, Sanjay shared the teaser of the upcoming film on Instagram. T-Series and Keep Dreaming Pictures’ upcoming romantic comedy-drama Ghudhchadi directed by Binoy Gandhi has commenced shooting in Jaipur.

Alongside the two versatile actors, the film also features Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan. This Binoy Gandhi directorial seems to be a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama. The script is penned by Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj & Binoy Gandhi. Now, after the announcement, Sanjay has shared an intriguing teaser while announcing the beginning of the shooting.

Sanjay Dutt shares teaser of Ghudchadi

The teaser shows the latest montage that features the name of the main cast and crew in the movie. Dutt shared the latest video via his official Instagram handle and mentioned in the caption that he is all set to bring the laughter, drama with a fun-packed movie. The Kaisi Ye Yaariyaan fame actor also shared the announcement video with an excitement-filled caption that reads, "Announcement …and it had to be a Big one yes…Dreams do come true @tseriesfilms and @keepdreamingpictures_ presents GHUDCHADHI (sic)."

The forthcoming film also marks the directorial debut of Gandhi and has been written by the director himself along with Deepak Kapur Bhardwaj. Ghudchadi has been said to be a rollercoaster ride full of fun, romance, and drama.

While sharing the teaser, he wrote, “Bringing the laughter, drama with a fun-packed movie #Ghudchadi, at your doorstep soon.”

Earlier in the morning, the actor took to social media and had shared a glimpse from the sets. In the picture, he was seen in an ethnic pastel blue kurta as he appeared to be meditating on a yoga mat on a fresh green lawn. “Thank you @balu_munnangi for bringing your energy to these new beginnings. Appreciate your presence always,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Dutt will soon be seen in Toolsidas Junior, in which he will be seen sharing the screen with the late Rajiv Kapoor. The trailer of the film was released recently and saw Rajiv Kapoor as Toolsidas, who takes on the role of a snooker player.

IMAGE: PTI