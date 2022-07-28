Sanjay Dutt Reacts To Hate Comments On 'Shamshera'; Says 'people Don't Respect Hard Work'

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt's Shamshera failed to perform well at the box office, despite the huge buzz surrounding the project. The film has been getting a majority of negative reviews from audiences ever since it hit theatres on July 22, with many critiquing it rather harshly. Breaking his silence on the hate comments Shamshera is getting, Sanjay Dutt penned a long note shedding light on how the film will eventually find its audience.

Stating that a lot of "blood, sweat and tears" have gone into film's making, Sanjay expressed disappointment about how people don't respect the hard work. He also defended director Karan Malhotra and Ranbir, calling them the finest artists of our time.

Sanjay Dutt reacts to negative comments on Shamshera

In a long note shared on his social media handles today, July 28, the Munna Bhai MBBS star mentioned, "Films are acts of passion - passion to tell a story, to bring to life characters you've never met before. Shamshera is one such labour of love to which we gave our all. It's a movie made up of blood, sweat and tears. It's a dream that we brought on screen. Movies are made for audiences to relish. And every movie finds its viewers, sooner or later. Shamshera found a lot of people hating on it; some of the hate came from people who didn't even watch it. I find it horrible that people don't respect the hard work we all put in.

Lauding the filmmaker, who worked with Sanjay in Agneepath, the actor continued, " I admire Karan as a filmmaker, and mostly as a person. He is one of the best directors I have worked with in my long career of four decades. He has the knack of giving characters that strike a chord."

Lastly, Sanjay said he and Ranbir have 'forged a bond for life', adding that the latter's 'craft and ability to depict emotionality on screen' is amazing. "Baaki kuch toh log kahenge, logon ka kaam hai kehna! #ShamsheralsOurs," he concluded.

The film, which also stars Vaani Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Saurabh Shukla in pivotal roles, has reportedly minted about ₹36 crores at the box office as per figures till Tuesday.

Image: Instagram/@duttsanjay